Charge over GHC10,000 per performance – Bulldog tells Patapaa’s manager

CEO of BullHaus Entertainment, Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, popularly known as Bulldogg has advised the management of the ‘One Corner’ hit maker Patapaa Amisty to take above GH? 10,000 in a deal to perform at the Radio and Television Personality (RTP) Awards this year.

Earlier manager of the ‘One Corner’ hit maker, Godfred Bokpin said there is no contract between them and organizers of the awards.

In an interview with Prince Tsegah on Hitz FM’s Showbiz Fylla last week, he said RTP organizers had offered ?1,000 for the artiste to perform at the event but they rejected it because of the meager amount involved.

But speaking to host Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, Bulldog said organizers of RTP awards have disrespected the artiste.

“I think he should collect his money and go for 10,000 or maybe 20,000. It will be bad to pay him a 1,000 to perform. It’s disrespectful. These are things we need to condemn. It doesn’t have to be a thousand…” he maintained

He further urged the faceless people sabotaging the ‘One Corner’ song to stop since he believes the song has the potential to put Ghana on the world map.

“I think we should rally behind him and push this thing further. I think his management team can make it global. He has a possible win. He is likely to win three awards -Artiste of the Year, Popular Song of the year, New Artiste of the year…” he said.