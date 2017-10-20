Boakye-Yiadom, Attamah, Twumasi feature in Europa League

Sports News of Friday, 20 October 2017

Ghana’s Richmond Boakye-Yiadom, Joseph Attamah, Patrick Twumasi, Kassim Nuhu and Kadri Mohammed played in Thursday’s round 3 of the UEFA Europa League group stages.

Boakye-Yiadom played 80 minutes for Red Star Belgrade in their 1-0 loss to Arsenal. He came close to adding to his 31 goals this calendar year but his first half header hit the woodwork. Eventually, Olivier Giroud got Arsenal’s winner after 85 minutes.

Boakye-Yiadom was subbed due to an injury but he confirmed via a tweet that it was not major and he was looking ahead to the return clash in England.

Patrick Twumasi, who played 90 minutes, was luckier than Boakye-Yiadom on the night as he scored twice for Astana in their 4-0 win over Maccabi Tel Aviv.

He got a first half penalty and a close-range finish in the second before Junior Kabananga got two more to help Astana win the match.

Joseph Attamah Larweh played 90 minutes for Istanbul Basksehir in their 3-1 loss to Hoffenheim. He featured at centre-back but could not save his team from going down to their second loss of the competition.

Kassim Nuhu saw 90 minutes for Swiss side, Young Boys, in their 2-2 draw with Dynamo Kiev. With the result, Young Boys failed to win their first away match in the UEFA competition in 12 attempts.

Former AshGold defender Kadri Mohammed played 90 minutes for Austria Vienna as they lost 3-1 to Rijeka of Croatia. Mohammed’s team is now 4th in the group and is yet to win a match in the competition.

Mohammed came up against fellow Ghanaian, Maxwell Acosty, who played 79 minutes for Rijeka.

All these players are expected to play for their teams when the competition returns on November 2.