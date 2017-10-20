Black Queens set to face France in friendly

Sports News of Friday, 20 October 2017

Source: Myjoyonline.com

2017-10-20

Ghana’s Black Queens will clash with France on Monday <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508522432_73_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The national women’s team, Black Queens have landed in Reims ahead of their friendly clash with France on Monday, October 23, 2017.

Head coach Mas-Ud Dramani left Accra on Thursday night with 18 players on board and will be joined by four Europe-based players.

According to the former Kotoko tactician, the high profile friendly forms part of the team’s preparations towards the 2018 Africa Women’s Nations Cup tournament. The tournament will be staged in Ghana.

“The fact that we are not playing the qualifiers is why we agreed to play France. It‘s in line with the programs we have put in place comprehensively from now till 2020, hoping to partake in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic games…” He indicated.

“That is the long-term program, the medium term plan is to find us in the 2019 Women’s World Cup in France and the short term is to see us in the 2018 AFCON. So all these ones have been outlined and I believe that with your support, we should be able to put the team in a rightful shape before 2018…” he maintained.

Black Queens players:



Nana Ama Asantewaa, Patricia Mantey, Janet Egyir, Juliet Acheampong, Mary Essiful, Ellen Coleman, Priscilla Okyere



Priscilla Saahene, Lily Niber Lawrence, Mukarama Abdulai, Jane Ayieyam, Saahene Priscilla, Peterson Kundok,Edem Atorvo, Elizabert Addo, Faustina Ampah, Portia Boakye, Ernestina Abambila