Black Queens coach Didi Dramani talks about France game

Black Queens head coach, Mas-Ud Didi Dramani <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508488227_423_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Black Queens head coach, Mas-Ud Didi Dramani has mentioned that the friendly game against France on October 23, 2017 is aimed at preparing his team for next years AFCON to be hosted by Ghana

Dramani admits the game will give his side the needed exposure as they want to rule the continent next year when Ghana welcome the rest of Africa.”

“We are eyeing a place at the World Cup and also to win the African Cup so what ever we are doing now is geared towards that,” Dramani told footballmadeinghana.com

“Everything that we are doing now is just to work hard to prepare and groom a good team put it in a right shape so that we can compete with the best in Africa and the World. We want to qualify and make great impact and progress in our women football.”

“I believe playing against France will help us a lot in our preparations and also help us to assess the team. ”

The Queens will be leaving for Paris this weekend for the game.

قالب وردپرس

Comments