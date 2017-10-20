Bill Asamoah, others at Nana Ama McBrown’s mother’s one-week celebration

Entertainment of Friday, 20 October 2017

Source: ghpage.com

2017-10-20

Most of her colleagues in the movie industry were in attendance. <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508534592_632_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Nana Ama McBrown lost her mum, Madam Betty Obiri Yeboah (not her real mum). Her One week celebration was held on Thursday, October 19 at Kwadaso in Kumasi.

Madam Betty Obiri Yeboah popularly called Yaa Kisiwaa died at age 61.

Most of her colleagues in the movie industry were in attendance.

A lot of the Kumawood stars were there to support their colleague including Vivian Jill Lawrence, Bill Asamoah, Emelia Brobbey, Wayoosi, LilWin, Ellen White, Christiana Awuni, Matilda Asare among others.

Madam Betty Obiri Yeboah was McBrown’s aunt but not her real mum. Nana McBrown considered her as her “real mum” as she provided her with a stable and caring home when growing up according to reports by Zionfelix.net.

And as Ghpage.com gathered from the site, the actress’ parents( Cecilia Agyenim Boateng, and her father Kwabena Nkrumah) divorced when she was young.

The father left and the mother was unable to take care of her and including other six other siblings.

They were however adopted by Kofi McBrown and her late aunt, Madam Betty Obiri Yeboah.