Andre Ayew not involved in a sex scandal – Fiifi Tackie

Source: Modernghana.com

2017-10-20

A French online portal claims Andre Ayew is embroiled in a sex scandal

The Spokesperson of the Ayew family, Fiifi Tackie has debunked claims of a sex-scandal involving Black Stars deputy captain Andre Ayew.

On Monday, October 16th, a French online portal, tabloid melty.fr disclosed that the former Swansea City midfielder has bed Shay, a female rapper with Paris-based group 92i.

The online portal however alleged that the sex scandal involving the West Ham United player and Shay has made the leader of 92i rap group Booba to cast out the talented rap goddess indefinitely from the group.

However, Fiifi Tackie in an interview with footballmadeinghana.com rubbished those allegations and insisted that it’s not true.

“The news is fake, is not true. People are just putting things in the news just to tarnish the image of Andre Ayew,” Tackie told footballmadeinghana.com

“People should treat the news with contempt because there is no iota of truth in it, if they persist we will take action against the French website,”

Tackie also warned the general public to be wary of people who are posing as Andre and Jordan Ayew on social media.

“I am sounding a word of caution to people who are operating fake accounts on social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and others with the names of Andre and Jordan. They should desist from that because if they are caught we will not spare them.

“All the official accounts of Andre and Jordan on social media are verified so people should always look out for the certified account,” he added.