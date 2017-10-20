Amartey set to benefit from change of manager at Leicester City

Amartey has played only once for the Foxes this season <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508529632_835_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Leicester City defender Daniel Amartey is likely to benefit from the sacking of Craig Shakespeare to get games after playing in only one league game this season.

The Ghanaian has endured a frustrating start to the league season having played only in the opening day defeat to Arsenal.

Amartey has sat down and watched painfully as Leicester City have struggled for goals and consistency at the back.

Clearly, he was a favourite of now-departed manager Craig Shakespear and a new boss could give him a look in although there is a huge view that he might have to step up his game if he is to be afforded enough opportunities.

Wes Morgan is the skipper of the team and has partnered Maguire who has been unconvincing since signing on this summer.

The beauty about football is that when they is a change at the top players of the fringes get the opportunity to show off what they are made off.

