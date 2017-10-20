Adama Latse’s induction into GARHC fraudulent – Ga Kingmakers

General News of Thursday, 19 October 2017

Source: Prosper Agbenyega

2017-10-19

The Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs (GARHC) has been cited for fraud in the recent induction of Adams Latse into its fold in the capacity as Ga Mantse.

The Kingmakers and family heads of the Ga Royal Paramount Stool have expressed disgust at the GARHC for ignoring all available orders, including Court Judgements, petitions and injunctions stopping any move to induct Latse into the House of Chiefs.

At a press conference in Accra, the Kingmakers who supported their position with documents indicated that a Motion for an order for Interlocutory Injunction was filed at the High Court by Nii Tetteh Kwei II, Ga Dsaasetse and Nii Agyeman Kese on August 8, 2016 to restrained the GARHC and the National House of Chiefs from inducting Adams Latse II into the membership of the GARHC and NHC.

In that Motion, the Plaintiffs sought for a declaration that the 1st and 2nd Defendants flouted the Ruling of the Judicial Commitee of the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs which was made on July 14, 2015 in the consolidated petition challenging the eligibility and installation of King Tackie Tawiah III when they recommended, endorsed and forwarded the CDF of George Tackie Abia a.k.a King Tackie Adams Latse II under a cover letter dated November 13, 2013 to the GARHC for his name to be gazetted in the National Register of Chiefs as Ga Mantse and that same is null and void and of no legal effect.

This motion had been granted by the High Court presided over by Justice Kweku T. Ackaah-Boafo who upon reading the Affidavits from the parties upheld on February 13, 2017 that “It is hereby ordered that the Defendants/Respondents, their agents, assigns etc. are restrained from inducting GEORGE TACKIE ABIA a.k.a KING TACKIE ADAMA LATSE II into the Ga Traditional Council as Ga Mantse and also transmitting the CDF to National House of Chiefs for gazette notification.”

Meanwhile, the Kingmakers have also petitioned the GARHC when it became obvious that Nii Adams Latse was not ready to respect the Court decision and continue to carry himself as the Ga Mantse, and some sinister moves by the same GARHC to induct Latse into its membership.

In that petition, the petitioners indicated that there is a pending interlocutory Injunction application before the High Court, Accra in Suit No. GJ/202/16 by the Plaintiffs, Nii Tetteh Kwei II and one another against the GARHC and the NHC not to induct Latse into the House.

Also pending are orders and applications of the court restraining Nii Adams Latse before the High Court, tyw Judicial Committees of both Ga Traditional Council and Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs.

Also, Suit No. AP/128/2011, the Republic vrs George Tackie and six others, ex-parte, King Tackie Tawiah III pending before the Appeals Court in Accra.

The Kingmakers also maintained that the purported installation of Adams Latse by Yaote Oto-Ga II is been challenged hence his Injunction into the GARHC is questionable, fraudulent and a total disregard to the decision of the Court and the decision of the GARHC itself.

They averred that Nii Tackie Adams Latse claimed to have been enstooled on June 11, 2011, when indeed there was a substantive Ga Mantse who had not been disposed by any competent adjudicating tribunal in accordance with the Mandatory provision of the Chieftaincy Act 2008.

The Kingmakers said for the GARHC to take such a decision is an a front to peace and that the step taken by the GARHC is complete abuse of the chieftaincy Act and must be condemned.