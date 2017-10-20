Actress Kafui Danku backs Nivea with objective submission

Kafui Danku has blasted Ghanaian stars who have bleached their skin yet criticising the Nivea advert <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508505491_123_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Actress and movie producer Kafui Danku has added her voice and shared her opinion in the ongoing campaign involving cosmetic company Nivea by defending the advertising skill of the company.

In a post made on her Instagram handle, the actress who was very objective in her submission questioned why some people had a problem with Nivea’s ad.

She indicatd that the segmented market in Africa and especially in Ghana informed the choice of words for the advert.

She indicated that her knowledge in advertising informed her that the cosmetic company will not risk losing customers if they knew their products would not be in demand in the country.

She revealed that it had become a growing notion that the dark skin was not beautiful enough hence the desire to rely on beauty products to enhance the African skin.

She then took a swipe of some of the attackers of the beauty and skin care products and indicated that, “We complain about skin bleaching, lighting, toning or whatever defacing of the skin that there is but turn to social media filters to choose the filter that goes exactly against everything we stand for”.

Yesterday, YEN.com.gh reported that actress and politician Diamond Appiah came down hard on the growing number of Ghanaians who had called for the pulling down of billboards of Nivea by calling them ‘ignorant’ of the types of skin tones we had in Ghana.

Award-winning musician Fuse ODG started a campaign against Nivea asking them to pull down their billboards in Ghana because he felt they were trying to encourage bleaching.

Some Ghanaians including TV icon Anita Erskine have also joined in on the cause to get the ads removed.

However, some Ghanaians have strongly backed the cosmetic company and urged those calling for the pulling down of the billboards to calm down. Artiste manager Bulldog is one of the personalities that has spoken against the campaign.

