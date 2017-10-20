2face speaks on controversies surrounding death of Davido’s friends

Entertainment of Friday, 20 October 2017

Source: Myjoyonline.com

Nigerian music superstar, 2Face Idibia, has commented on controversies surrounding the death of Davido’s friends; Tagbo, DJ Olu, and Chime.

The Afro-pop legend, when asked about the incident in an interview with N.E.T, blamed David Adedeji Adeleke, better known by his stage name Davido’s friendly attitude for the incident.

According to Innocent Ujah Idibia, Davido’s jolly attitude landed him in such a circumstance.

He, however, advised the crooner not to change his personality despite criticisms, adding he should be more careful henceforth.

“When things like this happen I say it’s an unfortunate circumstance, nobody plans for stuff like that…Sometimes it makes you want to change from being a jolly good fella,” he said.

“You ask yourself questions like, should I hide or not associate with a friend or have friends? Should I change not to associate with people stop being a good fellow?…So many things come to your head when stuff like this starts happening,”

“But two things are, keep your straight be grateful for friends and your creator…henceforth just be careful don’t change your friendliness for nothing.

“You know how people are they are always very quick to write your own story on your behalf,” he added.