We will beat Prisons to retain FA Cup – Police Ladies

Albertha Asante, a midfielder of Police ladies football Club has called off the bluff of Prisons Ladies football team saying “Prisons can’t contain us. We will beat them to retain the FA Cup title.”

The two sides are meeting for the first time in an FA Cup final with GHc10, 000 prize money at stake, at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Saturday, October 28.

In a press briefing ahead of the competition, Asante, who played an influential role in her side’s success in the competition said, they have made prepared adequately for the match and are mapping out a strategy to win cup, adding that, with composure, Police ladies can defend the title they won last year.

“Prisons are not a bad side but we know our strength and with our preparation, I believe we will beat them. No two ways about that. The trophy is ours and we going to win it. This season, we targeted the National Women’s League Cup but we lost in the final to Ampem Darkoa.

“So we are winning this one so that we don’t go without a trophy this season. Prisons can’t defeat us.”

Addressing the press, the Chairperson of the National Women’s League Board, Linear Addy, said the winners of the competition will receive GH¢10,000.00 and a giant trophy and gold medals whilst the runner up gets GH¢8,000.00 and silver medals.

She said trophies and an undisclosed amount of money will be presented to the best player of the competition, the promising player and the best goalkeeper.

She announced that there will be no gate fees and that Sanford Health Clinic will provide free screening for spectators, who will throng the Stadium to support the teams.

Madam Addy said fans at the stadium will get the chance to win prizes, as part of efforts to promote the game.

She appealed to football loving fans to come in their numbers and cheer up the ladies.

Meanwhile, Prisons Defender Rasheeda Inkoom, in an interview with the GNA Sports, said they don’t feel pressured and that with hard work and determination, Prisons Ladies will be crowned champions of the Sanford Women’s FA Cup.