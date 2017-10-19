Watch Joe Mettle’s sterling performance at manager’s wedding

play videoKumi Koomson and Barbara Dzifa Obro got married over the weekend <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508374187_949_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Kwesi Kumi Koomson, manager of reigning VGMA artiste of the year, Joe Mettle married his longtime girlfriend, Dr. Barbara Dzifa Obro on Saturday, October 14 in Accra.

The strictly by invitation ceremony which was attended by family and close friends of the couple saw Joe Mettle performing to shower blessings on the husband and wife.

Dressed in all white, the musician who recently released “Bo Noo Ni” took the guests before the Lord in a moment of worship. Even though Joe’s performance was short, well-wishers who were gathered at the 37 Officer’s Mess to support the Koomsons tie the knot showed that they enjoyed it.

Zionfelix.net was privileged to be at the marriage ceremony between Kwesi Kumi Koomson and Dr. Barbara Dzifa Obro on Saturday, October 14 in Accra, and we have this performance from Joe Mettle for you.

