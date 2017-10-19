University of Ghana Total Inter-Hall Athletics Competition set for October 25

Sports News of Thursday, 19 October 2017



The 54th University of Ghana-Total Inter-Hall Athletics Competition opens at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium at Legon from Wednesday, October 25 to Friday, October 27.

MR Clenard Bawa, the Sports Organizer of the University, who disclosed this in Accra on Thursday, said the three-day competition is on the theme ‘’Creating an Enabling Environment for Youth Empowerment Through University Sports’’.

He said 15 halls and two satellite campuses of the university are expected to participate in the competition, which is being sponsored by Total Ghana Limited.

The competing halls are, African Union, Akuafo, Bani, Commonwealth, JISH, Limann, Nelson, Kwapon, Legon, Mensah Sarbah, JTN Yankah, United Nations, Valco, Volta, Sey, City Campus and Distance Education.

Mr Bawa said medals would be presented to the winners of the various events. Senior management of the university, including the Vice Chancellor and the Pro-Vice Chancellor would grace the occasion.