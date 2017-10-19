Twumasi’s brace helps Astana beat Maccabi Tel Aviv 4-0

Twumasi scored twice to help Astana beat Maccabi Tel Aviv 4-0 in the Europa League <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508443233_448_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Ghana’s Patrick Twumasi scored twice for Astana in their 4-0 win over Israeli side, Maccabi Tel Aviv, on Thursday in the UEFA Europa League.

Twumasi, who played for Ghana in the 0-0 draw with Uganda in the 2018 World Cup qualifiers, opened the scoring for Astana in the 33rd minute with a penalty.



Peretz blocked a free kick with his hand and the referee pointed to the spot. Twumasi scored the penalty to get things going for Astana.

He got his second of the match in the 42nd minute when he connected a cross from Shomko.

AFCON 2017 top scorer, Junior Kabananga of DR Congo, got the other two goals for Astana to give the team 4 points from their first three group matches played so far.

