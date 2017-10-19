Two killed whilst dancing to popular ‘one corner’ music

The trio fell off a motorbike they were sitting on while dancing to the one corner song <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508450804_91_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Two adolescents who were on a motorbike dancing to the popular “one corner” tune have met their untimely death at Ntotroso, a mining town in the Asutifi North District of Brong-Ahafo Region.

The accident occurred around midnight on Tuesday October 17.

They were on the motorbike dancing to the tune when they collided with another person who was skidding off the road and crashed into a structure.

The bodies of Kwabena Fante, 17 and Nyarko Abronoma, 15, have since been deposited at the St. Elizabeth Catholic Hospital mortuary at Hwidiem in the Asutifi South District whilst Collins Krukyi, also aged 17, is in a critical condition at the same hospital.

The trio had gone on a drinking spree and the two died on the spot because none of them was wearing a crash helmet.

An eye witness told the GNA that the motor rider was speeding in a sharp-curve.

He added that because of the way and manner the victims were displaying on the motorbike they attracted public caution but they defied all warnings.

