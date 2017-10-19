Stephen Appiah unveiled as GHASALC Ambassador

Soccer News of Thursday, 19 October 2017

Ahead of the Ghana Association of Savings and Loans Companies (GHASALC) games that comes off on Saturday October 21, Ghana’s football icon and a former Captain of the black stars has been unveiled as its brand ambassador.

The GHASALC games is an annual event that brings on board financial institutions across the country to compete for honors in various sporting disciplines.

This years event which happens to be the 4th edition being powered by Primeval Media will feature financial institutions noted for their credibility in the banking sector including First Allied, Unit Credit, Opportunity, Adom, Equity Golden Link and Midland microfinance.

The rest are Advans savings and loans, Alpha, BayPort, First Trust, Commerce, WWB, and Best Point savings and loans.

The Appointment of the former Captain of the Black Stars, Stephen Appiah as its brand Ambassador has come as boost to the promotion of microfinance business in the country through sports.

The 4th GHALSAC games which comes under theme “Excellence beyond banking through sports” comes off on Saturday October 21 at the Burma Camp Leisure Center in Accra.