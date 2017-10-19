Shatta Wale mobbed at Nima Market during birthday celebration

Entertainment of Thursday, 19 October 2017

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2017-10-19

play videoShatta Wale surrounded by his fans <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508447173_794_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

A number of people thronged Nima Market, Thursday, to witness dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale’s presentation to market women and kids as part of his birthday celebration.

The occasion which started from Pig Farm around 2pm saw fans of the self-acclaimed ‘Dancehall King’ cheer him up while following him as he drove to New Town, through to the Nima Market.

Some people who were not aware of the event upon seeing the mammoth crowd came out of their shops and homes to catch a glimpse of the arguably epic moment.

Riders displayed their skills on motorbikes and horned as they moved in convoy.

Upon reaching the market, it was evident that some fans who knew of his visit were there awaiting his arrival. For close to 30 minutes, no vehicle could move because the crowd was difficult to control.

Shatta Wale eventually got out of his car and made a presentation to the market women after the police had brought the situation under control.

Shatta Wale turned 33 last Tuesday and received massive social media wishes including a heartfelt ‘pidgin tweet’ from President Nana Akufo-Addo asking Shatta to visit him at the Flagstaff House.