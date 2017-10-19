Seven Ghanaian music producers who have produced hit songs in 2017

Music of Thursday, 19 October 2017
Source: fnnewsonline.com
2017-10-19
As end of 2017 is fast approaching, it has become imperative to compile list of Ghanaian Music Producers that made hit songs in the year.
Yes! 2017 proved to be fruitful as far as the subject of Music is concern because some people are actually behind the hit tracks that made waves in the year.
With regards to this, FNNewsOnline after a thorough research is glad to bring you the names of Music Producers that produced hit songs for the Ghanaian artistes.
Find names below;
1: Kaywa
David Kyei, popularly in showiz circles as Kaywa, is a Ghanaian-born Music Producer who has produced couple of hit songs.
Kaywa has won many awards for his hard work making him a sought-after music producer. In 2017, he produced the controversial hit song ‘Jenifer Lomotey by Kurl Songx featuring Sarkodie.
2: Mix Master Garzy
Benjamin Garzy Mensah, also known as Mix Master Garzy, is one of the renowned music producers that produced hits in 2017.
Hit songs
Come from far – Stonebwoy
Big it up – Shegah
Show something – Keche
Na Wash – Becca ft. Pantoranking
3: Willis Beatz
Another Music Producer who made the cut in 2017 is William Osafo also known as Willis Beatz. This young talented producer has become very popular in Ghana for creativity.
2017 saw his groundbreaking after he produced ‘Taking Over’ by Shatta Wale featuring SM Militants. Yes! ‘Taking Over’ is still banging on the street.
Hit songs:
Taking Over – Shatta Wale ft. SM Militants
Sponsor – Ebony
Umbrella – Shatta Wale
Last Show – Kofi Kinaata
4: M.O.G. Beatz
John Kwesi Dosunmu also known as M.O.G. Beatz also made the list of music producers behind the some hit songs in 2017.
M.O.G. produced Sarkodie’s popular anthem ‘Gboza’ putting him on the list. He works at One Vibe Studios, Ashaiman.
Hit song
Gboza – Sarkodie
Waitti – Shatta Wale
Qualities – Gallexy
One tin – Eazzy
5: Killbeatz
Joseph Addison, known in showbiz as Killbeatz, is a Ghanaian-born Music Producer and Sound Engineer who is behind most of the hit tracks in Ghana.
Killbeatz in 2017 produced R2Bees hit single ‘Plantains Chips’ putting him on the list.
Hit songs;
Plantain chips – R2Bees
Oh Yeah – King Promise
Fuse ODG – No Daylight
6: B2
Michael Boafo also known as B2 might not be that popular but he actually produced one of Shatta Wale’s controversial songs.
Hit songs
Poison – Ebony ft. Gatdoe
7: King One-Beatz
Eric Kofi Annan populary known as King One-Beatz also joined the list of producers in 2017 for producing Kurtis Yardie’s ‘Obaagbemi’.
King One-Beatz is the C.E.O. of King One Music Group.