Seven Ghanaian music producers who have produced hit songs in 2017

As end of 2017 is fast approaching, it has become imperative to compile list of Ghanaian Music Producers that made hit songs in the year.

Yes! 2017 proved to be fruitful as far as the subject of Music is concern because some people are actually behind the hit tracks that made waves in the year.

With regards to this, FNNewsOnline after a thorough research is glad to bring you the names of Music Producers that produced hit songs for the Ghanaian artistes.

Find names below;

1: Kaywa

David Kyei, popularly in showiz circles as Kaywa, is a Ghanaian-born Music Producer who has produced couple of hit songs.

Kaywa has won many awards for his hard work making him a sought-after music producer. In 2017, he produced the controversial hit song ‘Jenifer Lomotey by Kurl Songx featuring Sarkodie.

2: Mix Master Garzy

Benjamin Garzy Mensah, also known as Mix Master Garzy, is one of the renowned music producers that produced hits in 2017.

Hit songs

Come from far – Stonebwoy

Big it up – Shegah

Show something – Keche

Na Wash – Becca ft. Pantoranking

3: Willis Beatz

Another Music Producer who made the cut in 2017 is William Osafo also known as Willis Beatz. This young talented producer has become very popular in Ghana for creativity.

2017 saw his groundbreaking after he produced ‘Taking Over’ by Shatta Wale featuring SM Militants. Yes! ‘Taking Over’ is still banging on the street.

Hit songs:

Taking Over – Shatta Wale ft. SM Militants

Sponsor – Ebony

Umbrella – Shatta Wale

Last Show – Kofi Kinaata

4: M.O.G. Beatz

John Kwesi Dosunmu also known as M.O.G. Beatz also made the list of music producers behind the some hit songs in 2017.

M.O.G. produced Sarkodie’s popular anthem ‘Gboza’ putting him on the list. He works at One Vibe Studios, Ashaiman.

Hit song

Gboza – Sarkodie

Waitti – Shatta Wale

Qualities – Gallexy

One tin – Eazzy

5: Killbeatz

Joseph Addison, known in showbiz as Killbeatz, is a Ghanaian-born Music Producer and Sound Engineer who is behind most of the hit tracks in Ghana.

Killbeatz in 2017 produced R2Bees hit single ‘Plantains Chips’ putting him on the list.

Hit songs;

Plantain chips – R2Bees

Oh Yeah – King Promise

Fuse ODG – No Daylight

6: B2

Michael Boafo also known as B2 might not be that popular but he actually produced one of Shatta Wale’s controversial songs.

Hit songs

Poison – Ebony ft. Gatdoe

7: King One-Beatz

Eric Kofi Annan populary known as King One-Beatz also joined the list of producers in 2017 for producing Kurtis Yardie’s ‘Obaagbemi’.

King One-Beatz is the C.E.O. of King One Music Group.