Queen of Denmark Margrethe II visiting Ghana

The Queen of Denmark Margrethe II is coming to Ghana on a state visit in November.

Margrethe II is also the supreme authority of the Church of Denmark and Commander-in-Chief of the Danish Defence.

She is expected to forster the business relation between Ghana and Denmark as well as promote networking among business owners.

“I am happy to say that there is a big interest for Ghana of the Danish business sector. Next month Her Majesty Queen Margrethe II of Denmark will be coming to Ghana on a state visit, and no less than 38 Danish companies have registered for the business delegation joining the state visit. Among these are some of Danish biggest and world-famous companies,” Danish Ambassador to Ghana, Tove Degnbol disclosed at a conference dubbed: “Ghana Beyond Aid.”

The conference was a joint event drawing some 150 representatives of Ghana’s business community, ministries, embassies and it was arranged by the Danish, Dutch and Norwegian embassies in Ghana, to share experiences and ideas to develop a joint vision about a future Ghana and roadmap to get there.

The Danish Ambassador used the occasion to launch a new magazine “From Aid to Trade – The Ghanaian-Danish Partnership in Transition”. The magazine chronicles Danish support to Ghana’s private sector over more than two decades and outlines perspectives for the future partnership.

“Ghana has come a long way, since it became a priority country for Danish development cooperation in 1989, and we are proud to have been part of this journey. But Ghana has now become a middle-income country and wants to move beyond aid. Thus, it is only natural that Danish aid shall be phased out after 2020. This does not mark the end, but a transition of the partnership, and this new partnership stands on a strong foundation,” the Danish ambassador said.

“This meeting is very, very important. We have been talking about a Ghana beyond aid for some time, but we need to be clearer on what it means,” the Vice-President of Ghana Mahamudu Bawumia said when giving the keynote address.

The occasion was also used to launch seven short films showing various aspects of Danish support to Ghana’s private sector, including areas where Danida has left a special fingerprint like skills development, rural finance, business advocacy and Ghanaian-Danish business partnerships.

