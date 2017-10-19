Patapaa’s ‘One Corner’ dance takes over Nigerian celebrity’s wedding

Entertainment of Thursday, 19 October 2017

From Ghanaian celebrities such as Kwaku Manu, Moesha Boduong and Adom FM’s Captain Smart joining in the dance, to Nigeria’s Wizkid taking up the challenge, Patapaa’s song is now a national anthem for hilarious dance moves (at least for now).

And it seems to be only getting higher.

At the recent wedding ceremony of a Nigerian celebrity, Patapaa’s One Corner dance came alive when the groomsmen jumped to take up the challenge in its full hilarious form.

Olorunyomi Omoyini is a noted Nigerian fashion designer who is popularly known as Yomi Casual, the name of his fashion line.

At his wedding reception over the weekend, the ‘One Corner’ song came on and launched some of the guests into the dance dance that has gripped the Ghanaian internet space.