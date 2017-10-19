Nero X secretly weds girlfriend

Singer, Nero X is now a married man after his traditional marriage ceremony on Saturday <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508377818_543_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Fante rapper, Nero X of ‘Osey’ fame has joined the league of married celebrities.

According to reports, the rapper married his UK-based girlfriend, Millicent, last Saturday, October 14, 2017, at a traditional ceremony.

The private ceremony is said to have come off at Millicent’s father’s house at Trassacco Valley in Accra.

Born, Joseph Nkrumah Buabeng, Nero X burst onto the music as winner of reality music show, Born Starz and has gone on to release a number of hit songs including the popular gospel-themed ‘Osey’ track.

He joins the likes of A-Plus, Trigmatic and Stonebwoy as musicians who have tied the knot this year.

