Nero X secretly weds girlfriend

Fante rapper, Nero X of ‘Osey’ fame has joined the league of married celebrities.
According to reports, the rapper married his UK-based girlfriend, Millicent, last Saturday, October 14, 2017, at a traditional ceremony.
The private ceremony is said to have come off at Millicent’s father’s house at Trassacco Valley in Accra.
Born, Joseph Nkrumah Buabeng, Nero X burst onto the music as winner of reality music show, Born Starz and has gone on to release a number of hit songs including the popular gospel-themed ‘Osey’ track.
He joins the likes of A-Plus, Trigmatic and Stonebwoy as musicians who have tied the knot this year.