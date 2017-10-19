More fans to go to India after Ghana win over Niger

Nearly forty fans arrived in Mumbai on Monday for Ghana’s second round game <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508405431_130_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, Pius Enam Hadzide has hinted that more supporters will be sent from Ghana to cheer up the Starlets following their 2-0 round of sixteen win over Niger in Mumbai.

“More fans will be sent to India to support the Starlets in the quarter finals against Mali,” Hadzide told footballmadeinghana.com

“We are praying for more support from more companies and individuals in order to send other fans to go and add up,”

Ghana will play Mali on Saturday in an all-West African quarter finals.

