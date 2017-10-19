Mamba Bash to rock Kumasi in November

Entertainment of Thursday, 19 October 2017



Prazy Entertainment are set to rock Kumasi next month with what they describe as ’powerful’ musical concert.

The event which is sponsored by Maba Energy Drink will see top notch artists from the dancehall, highlife, afro, beats and hiplife entertaining the people of Kumasi and its environs on November 10 at the Baba Yara sports stadium.



The concert according to the organizers is aimed at celebrating Ghanaian music in the Ashanti region.

Speaking an interview with todayinformer.com, Chief Executive Officer of Prazy Entertainment Abraham Sarbeng Antwi said’’ We are celebrating purely Ghanaian music in November and we fill the good people of Oseikrom deserve better hence we opting to host this mega event in Kumasi’’

He added ‘’ I think they should expect something mega from us on the November 10 I can tell you we will really rock Kumasi and show the real entertainment looking at the artists we have lined up for the mega concert.

Artist who will grace the concert which is tipped to be colorful will be Stone Bwoy, Ebony Reigns Flowking stone, Yaa Pono and One Corner hit maker Patapaa.