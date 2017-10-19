Majority continues attempt to ‘kill’ Ameri deal today

The Mines and Energy Committee of Parliament will Thursday continue a review of the documents detailed by Member of Parliament for Adansi Asokwa, K.T Hammond, calling for Parliament’s withdrawal of the AMERI power deal.

The Committee is expected to submit a report to the entire House for debate on Friday, October 20, 2017.

Joy News is also learning that the Committee will invite key stakeholders associated with power agreement to provide their details about the deal that believed to have been bloated in cost.

However, the Minority National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentarians say they will not participate in Friday’s debate on the floor.

The Minority in Parliament challenging the K.T Hammond and the entire Majority in Parliament to head to court if it believes the $510 million AMERI Power deal signed in 2015 under the NDC administration was fraudulent.

The opposition lawmakers said they will support moves to review the contract if their political opponents are able to produce documents that point to fraud.

Until proven otherwise, former Deputy Power Minister, John Jinapor said the Minority has nothing against the power deal which the Majority insists is over-priced by $150 million.

“If there is fraud it vitiates the contract. Show us the document [and] we will support [attempts to review the deal],” Mr Jinapor told Evans Mensah on Joy FM’s Top Story, Wednesday.

Minority members on Parliament’s Mines and Energy Committee boycotted meeting held early on Wednesday to reconsider the $510 the power deal.

The controversy

AMERI power agreement was signed by Government on February 10, 2015.

The deal cost the country significantly higher than what was charged by the Turkish registered company, PPR, which financed and executed the project.

The Turkish firm pegged the total cost of the project at a maximum of $360 million.

However, in the Build Operate Own Transfer (BOOT) agreement signed between the government and AMERI, the deal was pegged at a minimum of 510 million dollars leaving Ameri with a commission of $150 million.