LIVE UPDATES: Arsenal 1-0 Red Star Belgrade (Europa League)

Sports News of Thursday, 19 October 2017

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2017-10-19

Serbian giants Red Star Belgrade will be counting on Ghana striker Richmond Boakye for victory against giants Arsenal in tonight’s Europa League clash.



The Ghana international has scored eight goals in UEFA’s second-tier competition and will hope he can produce another staller performance tonight.

Already there are whispers in the English press that English Champions Chelsea will send scouts to watch Boakye-Yiadom closely, with the hope that they can sign him in the January or next summer transfer window.

Boakye’s solitary strike earned Red Star a 1-0 win at FC Cologne in the second Group match.



Red Star have made an excellent start to the 2017-18 campaign, conceding just two goals in 12 Serbian top-flight fixtures to date.

Arsenal have made several changes to their squad, with young hopefuls such as Joe Willock, Reiss Nelson, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Eddie Nketiah and Marcus McGuane all playing some part in an entertaining 4-2 triumph against BATE Borisov.

Elsewhere, Italian giants AC Milan will lock horns with AEK Athens, while English premiership side Everton welcome French side Lyon to England.

