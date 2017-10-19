Literary festival to open @ Goethe-Institut

Entertainment of Thursday, 19 October 2017

PaGya, a literary festival in Accra aimed at igniting passion in literature, will from Friday, October 20 open at the Goethe-Institut in Accra.

The three-day festival is expected to present writers and literary activists from Togo, Nigeria, South Africa, Canada and Ghana, who will be reading from their books, lead workshops and participate in panel discussions.

Events lined up include a conversation between the Ghanaian literary luminary, Prof Ama Ata Aidoo, and novelist Kobina Eyi Acquah, as well as the outdooring of the ‘Abena Korantemaa Prize for Oral History’ and the launch of the Ghana edition of Chuma Nwokolo’s new book ‘The Extinction of Menai’.

It will also host several writers, including Nana Awere Damoah, Kofi Akpabli, Raymond Tuvi, Dr Mawuli Adjei (Ghana), Prof Kangini Alem (Togo), Niq Mholongo (South Africa), Wayne Johnson (Canada), Adwewale Maja-Pearce and Dr Eghosa Imasuen (Nigeria).

The festival will also feature panel discussions, storytelling sessions, performances and workshops, including one on literary criticism. There will also be the launch of a book drive in support of The Teachers Network.

Discussions will focus on various topics, including translation which will also touch on local languages and Braille, alongside special readings with authors of children’s books.

Throughout the festival, there will be stands set up by publishers and bookshops for interactive sessions with prospective writers and the public with a special feature for comics.

The festival is being organised by the Writers Project of Ghana and the Goethe-Institut in Accra.