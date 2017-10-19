Lilwin’s new manager, Ray Moni in Europe for International deals

Entertainment of Thursday, 19 October 2017

Showbusiness is also about the connections and the ability to engineer moves that push the brand onto a pedestal and that is what Ray Moni, acclaimed Manager of actor/musician/entrepreneur, Lil Win – is all about.

Ray is in Europe to strike international deals and collaborations for his outfit and most importantly, for his client, LilWin, who has become such a sensation in the Ghanaian music sector.

He is scheduled to visit Italy, France, Spain, Belgium, Austria, Germany and other European countries to ink deals that would catapult his outfits and clients to that market and beyond. He is expected to hold meetings with the likes of Fox Entertainment in Italy, Shamps Entertainment in Lyon, France, and Keteke Entertainment in Germany, plus Jay Jay Entertainment in Austria among other firms.

Ray Moni, who is also the former Manager for rapper, Guru, now oversees Boss Nation Label, RM Empire and RM Pub & Grill as CEO. He is also the General Manager for DanniPharma Ltd and the Manager for Black Star striker, Richmond Boakye Yiadom.