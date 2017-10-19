Kofi Adjorlolo and Fella Makafui goof around in latest photo

Veteran actor Kofi Adjorlolo and Fella Makufui <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508432546_42_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Veteran Ghanaian actor Kofi Adjorlolo and budding actress Fella Makufui have both been spotted in an awesome picture that showed the 2 performers having a thrill time to the admiration of their fans and followers.

The picture that was posted on social media site Instagram by entertainment website nkonkonsa.com reported that the actor and actress were spotted on the set of the music video shoot of D-Black’s latest song titled “Julie” Fella Makafui is believed to be playing the part of Julie in the video.

Both entertainers took some time off the shoot and posed for the cameras as they were beaming with smiles. The music video also stars veteran actor Papa Nii of “Taxi Driver” fame and Kumawood star Kwaku Manu.

D Black took to his Instagram account after posting a picture of the cast for the music video and captioned it, “Judge Kofi Adjorlolo | Lawyer Kwaku Manu | Lawyer Papa Nii | Defendant Julie aka Fella Makafui | Complainant 1&2 D-Black & Bisa”.

Not long ago, a video of Fella Makafui twerking in front of Toosweet Annan went viral on the internet and it got many people talking about the video.

The young YOLO star has proven that she has an eye for business by opening her own wine and liquor store.

Kofi Adjorlolo on the other hand was noted for his infamous relationship with actress Victoria Lebene Mekpah which ended due to the many criticisms that were aired by others.

