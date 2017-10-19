Kenyan side AFC Leopards bid for Aduana target Ahmed Toure

Sports News of Thursday, 19 October 2017

Kenyan Premier League side AFC Leopards have launched an audacious bid sign Bechem United goal poacher Ahmed Toure sportsworldGhan.com can exclusively report.

The Kenyan side are ready to beat competition from Ghana Premier League champions Aduana Stars, Accra Hearts of Oak and Kotoko to secure the services of the Burkinabe international having formally inquired for the availability of the former Asante Kotoko attacker.

The Leopards are hoping to revamp their attacking machinery for next season having struggled to score more goals in the current season after terminating the contract of Ghanaian striker Gilbert Fiamenyo in August this year.

Robert Matano believes the indefatigable former Ghana Premier League Goal king when signed would help his side bag in the goals to put his charge in a better position in the upcoming season.

Confirming the news to SportsworldGhana.com, manager of the highly-talented striker Clement Agyemang said ‘’I can confirm to you that AFC Leopards are the only club who have officially contacted me for the signature of my client despite Hearts, Aduana and Kotoko showing interest via their supporters but as professional as Ahmed Toure is we will sit down and weigh the options and the one that meets our demands we will go ahead a seal a deal with them’’

He added ‘’I can’t confidently say that Toure will join Leopards since there other clubs chasing but at the end of the day myself and the player will take a very good decision to help better his career being it a local club or a foreign club’’

Matano and his charges beat Ulinzi Stars 1-0 on Tuesday to better their relegation survival.

The win took pressure off the back of Ingwe, who have been battling relegation fears for the better part of 2017 KPL season.

They currently sit 10th on the log on 36 points.