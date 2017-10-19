I’m keeping my daughter’s first tooth till she gets married – Lutterodt

Counselor, George Lutterodt <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508417983_952_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Out-spoken Ghanaian marriage Counselor, George Lutterodt, has revealed on the GhOne TV’s ‘Tales from the powder room’ that his beloved daughter has had her first fallout and he is so happy about it.

He further disclosed that he is going to keep his daughter’s teeth till a man walks to the house to marry her.

“Naa, I’m very happy today because my daughter has lost her first teeth today and this makes me so happy. Well funny as it may be, I am going to keep it till a man walks into the house to marry her.”

Counselor Lutterodt also told the host, Naa Ashorkor that he has already revealed his intention to his beloved daughter.

“Look, Fredericka, I am keeping this lost teeth till you are of age to marry’.

قالب وردپرس

Comments