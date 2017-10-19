Hearts vs Kotoko: Gate fees and kick off time to be announced today

FA Cup Committee will release the official kick-off time and gate fees for FA Cup today <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508419828_125_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The FA Cup Committee (FACC) of the GFA is currently in Tamale engaging all stakeholders in preparation towards this year’s MTN FA Cup grand final to be staged in Tamale on Sunday, October 29, 2017.

In connection with that, the FA Cup Committee will release the official kick-off time and gate fees for the historic final on Thursday, October 19, 2017.

This is the first time Accra Hearts of Oak SC and Asante Kotoko SC will be clashing in the MTN FA Cup final since 1990.

The last time they met, Kotoko defeated Hearts 4-2 at the Accra Stadium.

However, Hearts were later declared champions following a protest against Kotoko’s two-goal hero, Joe Debrah, due to accumulated yellow cards.

