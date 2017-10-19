Hearts of Oak official arrested over match-fixing scandal

Sports News of Thursday, 19 October 2017

The protocol officer of Accra Hearts of Oak has resigned after he was arrested and questioned over a match-fixing scandal that has rocked the club.

Joshua Acquah according to reports, connives with some betting companies and coaches to gamble with the club’s premier league games to his benefit.

Mr. Acquah who was responsible for receiving match officials and ensuring their accommodation, allegedly agrees with the officials to manipulate results to suit the betting companies they benefit from.

The allegations were first made by die-hard supporter of the former Ghana Premier League Champions Aziz Haruna Futtah on Asempa FM.

According to Aziz, the match-fixing activities of Acquah contributed to the Phobia Boys’ failure to win this season’s premier league and also explains the club’s inconsistent displays.

Starrfmonline.com has gathered that Mr. Acquah was arrested on Thursday, October 12, and questioned by the Nima Police over the betting scandal. He was released on Friday.

Mr. Acquah later tendered in his resignation after he was questioned by the Police.