Genoa midfielder Isaac Cofie hospitalized after contracting an infection

Genoa midfielder Isaac Cofie has been hospitalized for antibiotic treatment after contracting an infection.

A statement on the club’s website read: ”Genoa Cricket and Football Club announces that midfielder Isaac Cofie has been hospitalized today (Wednesday) at San Martino hospital, due to an infection requiring antibiotic treatment.

”The player’s condition is under medical supervision. With a regular course, he’ll be released in the coming days.”

Cofie, 26, has been ruled out of the team’s trip to the San Siro to face AC Milan on Sunday.

He has made three Serie A appearances so far this season.

