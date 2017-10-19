Footballers should desist from masturbation – Awudu Issaka

Sports News of Thursday, 19 October 2017

2017-10-19

Former Black Starlets player Awudu Issaka has cautioned footballers to desist from masturbation.

According to Awudu Issaka, affectionately known as the Disco Dancer, the act of masturbation is what is ‘killing’ our footballers and making their lives miserable.

Advising Ghana Black Starlets team in India in an exclusive interview on Happy FM, Issaka, who was part of Ghana’s 1995 U-17 World Cup winning squad and the 1997 World Youth Championship 1997 in Malaysia, he said,“what’s killing our footballers is masturbating, so any footballer who masturbates must put an end to it. The implication is that it will make you impotent.”

The former RSC Anderlecht player also stated that parents and coaches should educate young players to remain focused and not to involve themselves in that bad act.

“Any player who masturbates gets himself into a spiritual marriage and it also affects your manhood. Your progress will be stunted and your life will be miserable if you indulge in that evil practice, so it’s time we educate our up and coming players to put end to it if they are already into it.”