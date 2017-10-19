FIFA’s MRI scans for U-17 is not accurate – NSA boss

Kwadwo Baah Agyemang believes MRI Scans used by FIFA for the Under 17 is not right <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508414427_626_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Board Chairman of the National Sports Authority Kwadwo Baah Agyemang has stated that the MRI Scans used by FIFA for the Under 17 is not accurate though all the Ghanaian players are school children.

Agyemang revealed that the Ghanaian players are school boys who start primary school at exactly six years so they know their ages.

“MRI scans only give you an age range, it’s not accurate,” Agyemang, board chairman of the Ghana National Sports Authority told Indian Express.

“But we know that boys are six years old when they start primary school. So we know exactly how old they are.”

The NSA boss further reiterated that the current Black Starlets squad is made up of mainly school boys, who the coach – himself a school teacher – had scouted with Danlad being the only one who plays for a club.

“Only Danlad Ibrahim plays for a club. But that happened only after the African cup, the team’s national camp therefore could only start on July 18, once the academic year ended. ” he added

Iraqi have already accused Mali of age cheating in the competition following their 5-1 humiliation.

