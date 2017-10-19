FIFA U-17 WC: Fabin anticipates a stern test against Mali

Soccer News of Thursday, 19 October 2017

Source: ghanacrusader.com

2017-10-19

Ghana progressed to the quarter final stage of the biennial competition when they defeated Niger 2-0 <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508396432_259_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Black Starlets coach, Samuel Paa Kwesi Fabin, says he anticipates a very stern challenge from Mali as they scheduled to face off in the quarter-finals of the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup being staged in India.

Ghana progressed to the quarter final stage of the biennial competition when they defeated fellow West African country Niger 2-0 in the round of 16 at the DY Patil Navi Mumbai Stadium.

The Malians have defeated the Black Starlets twice already thus in friendly in Dubai prior to the tournament as well as in the finals of the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations that was staged in Gabon back in May.

But according to the highly experienced gaffer, meeting them once again will be very difficult for his team.

“When two African teams play each other, the game is very difficult because we know each other so well. It going to be another cagey encounter but we are prepared for any team,” Fabin said in a post-match interview.

The highly anticipated clash is slated for Saturday, October 21, 2017 at 11:30 am.