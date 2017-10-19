FIFA President Gianni Infantino congratulates Aduana Stars

Soccer News of Thursday, 19 October 2017

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has on behalf of the governing body hailed Aduana Stars for clinching the Ghana Premier League title.

The Dormaa-based club have been crowned champions for the second time after beating Elmina Sharks 2-1 in the penultimate league clash over the weekend.

In a letter addressed to the GFA President, Kwesi Nyantakyi, Mr. Infantino wrote that “It gives me great pleasure to send my warmest congratulations to Aduana Stars FC for their second championship title!”

In lauding the efforts of the entire team, the FIFA boss said, “This title is the result of determination of everyone involved and my congratulations go to the players, the coach, the administration, the entire technical and medical staff as well as the fans for this great achievement.”

“On behalf of the entire football community, I would like to thank Aduana Stars FC and your association for helping to spread the positive message of football.”he further added.

In a quick response to this letter, the CEO of the club Mr. Albert Commey said “We thank Mr. Infantino for congratulating us on our title triumph. This shows that work pays and really means a lot to our players and the entire team. We will work harder each day to achieve more in our future football competitions”.