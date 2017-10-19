Feature: Nana Akufo- Addo has betrayed Kwabena Kwabena

Entertainment of Thursday, 19 October 2017

It is said in our local adage that ‘Nea obr3 na odie’; which translates: ‘He who works hard reaps the result of his hard work’ ,but that is not the case of George Kwabena Adu popularly known as Kwabena Kwabena.

The Ghanaian Highlife music sensation who was an ardent supporter of the then flag bearer of New Patriotic Party(NPP) Nana Akufo- Addo during the electioneering campaigns seems not to be gaining much, not even a birthday wish from now President Akufo- Addo.

The award winning artiste who did not give up his support for Akufo- Addo after failing twice to attain power, proceeded to record a campaign song for him titled “Number one”.

Kwabena in an interview on Accra-based Hot 93.9FM two years ago, said “I will still support Nana Addo because I feel he is the only politician that has the ability to steer the nation’s development in a direction I identify with and I can use my voice to propel that cause”.

On Tuesday, October 17, 2017, did not only marked the 39th birthday of the Highlife music legend Kwabena Kwabena, it was also the birthday of Dancehall artist Charles Nii Armah popularly known as Shatta Wale.

As someone who has constantly dedicated his life and music career to support Nana Addo, many would expect that the ‘Tuamudaa’ hitmaker after failing to earn an ambassadorial appointment like Fuse ODG, Okyeame Kwame, Van Vicker, Agya Koo would have been the first to at least receive a birthday wish from the President.

Unfortunately, something probably unexpected happened when the President on his twitter page, rather wished Shatta Wale a happy birthday even to the extent of inviting the ‘Wu maame Tw3’ hitmaker to the flagstaff house— an invitation which raises a lot of questions as to why the President did not extend the same courtesy to Kwabena Kwabena since he was among some celebrities like Daddy Lumba, Lucky Mensah, Kwame A plus just to mention a few who publicly declared their support for him unlike Shatta Wale who even performed for the main opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC) in their last electoral rally.

As a plausible Online News Surgeon, after analyzing the whole scenario, only one word came into my mind— which is betrayal.

Oh Yes betrayal! This is simply because Politics in Ghana is a funny venture particularly for the celebrities. We are people with emotive behaviour when it comes to politics.

Let’s take a retrospective look at some of the celebrities whose careers have ended abruptly due to politics.

I.Lenny AKpadie: An Award winning gospel musician. If you have forgotten, he sang the popular ‘All other God’s they are the works of men”.

2.Lucky Mensah: He was making good high life music. My personal favorite is “Come Back”. Well he admitted that since he made a song for the NDC his music career fell into a comatose state.

3.Akorfa Edjeani Asiedu: A pretty and talented veteran actress. You know she owns an eatery, right? Fali’s Hot Pot located at Kanda in Accra. Well, people no longer patronise her restaurant because of politics.

4.Maame Dokono: Known in real life as Grace Omaboe a veteran actress also confessed that her acting career was badly affected when she joined active politics in 2008. She was one of the good ones. From “By the Fire Side” to all the other good movies she starred in.

5. Mr. Beautiful: A popular comedian. Producers of movies abandoned him after he endorsed John Mahama in 2012.He is known in real life as Clement Bonney.

After taking the risk involved to publicly endorse President Nana Addo and his New Patriotic Party, I hope I have been able to convince you that, President Nana addo has no excuse as to why he failed to publicly acknowledge Kwabena Kwabena on his Birthday after failing to give the ‘Adult Music’ hitmaker an ambassadorial appointment.