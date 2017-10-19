FA Cup to introduce red & rainbow sitting arrangements for finals

Soccer News of Thursday, 19 October 2017

As part of its efforts to bring innovative ways, ideas and solutions to Ghana Football, FA Cup Committee will introduce a “Red army” and “Rainbow” setting at the Tamale stadium for the grand finale of this year’s competition.

In a unique final match between the two biggest clubs in the country, Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko, will introduce a new way of spectating in a an amazing setting for the game dubbed “Unimissable”.

Tickets will be made available in an equal measure in a manner which supports the existing FA Cup structure where clubs enjoy equal share of gate proceeds.

The new spectating arrangement is expected to create a colourful atmosphere at the Stadium with supporters sitting at areas specially designated for them.

This will also create a good ambience and help manage security at the stadium.

The final match of the MTN FA Cup competition has been scheduled for Sunday October 29.