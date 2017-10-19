FA Cup to introduce red & rainbow sitting arrangements for finals

Soccer News of Thursday, 19 October 2017
Source: ghanacrusader.com
As part of its efforts to bring innovative ways, ideas and solutions to Ghana Football, FA Cup Committee will introduce a “Red army” and “Rainbow” setting at the Tamale stadium for the grand finale of this year’s competition.
In a unique final match between the two biggest clubs in the country, Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko, will introduce a new way of spectating in a an amazing setting for the game dubbed “Unimissable”.
Tickets will be made available in an equal measure in a manner which supports the existing FA Cup structure where clubs enjoy equal share of gate proceeds.
The new spectating arrangement is expected to create a colourful atmosphere at the Stadium with supporters sitting at areas specially designated for them.
This will also create a good ambience and help manage security at the stadium.
The final match of the MTN FA Cup competition has been scheduled for Sunday October 29.