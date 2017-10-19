Expedite impeachment of Charlotte Osei – LMVCA to CJ

Pressure group Let My Vote Count Alliance (LMVCA) has urged the Chief Justice of Ghana, Sophia Akuffo, to expedite action on the petition seeking to impeach chairperson for Electoral Commission, Mrs. Charlotte Osei.

Some anonymous staff of the Commission petitioned President Akufo-Addo to commence impeachment proceedings against Mrs Osei who they accused of corruption and financial impropriety among other breaches of the country’s laws.

President Akufo-Addo has since July 20 referred the petition, which was signed by their lawyer, Maxwell Opoku-Agyemang, to the Chief Justice for the necessary impeachment proceedings to commence into the matter.

But LMCA believes the processes should be Fast tracked in order to settle the matter for the integrity of the EC which has been tainted, to be restored especially so when the Commission would be the one to conduct upcoming primaries of political parties.

“The LMVCA is by this release urging the Chief Justice to act expeditiously on the petition in order to resolve the current impasse at the EC and to restore the integrity of the election management body,” the statement signed by John Acquaah jnr appealed.

It said the EC is a sensitive institution in Ghana’s democratic dispensation, hence important that that every effort is made to fully address the petition and to rid the EC of all charges of corruption and malfeasance. Swift resolution of the matter, the group said, would “not only restore public confidence, but also enable the EC to resume smooth operations” as the institution responsible for public elections in the country.

“…The LMVCA is of the firm conviction that the electoral commission of Ghana presently lacks the ability to conduct fair, open, transparent and credible elections with this current disposition of fractured integrity and credibility,” it said.

It has thus asked the Chief Justice and concerned stakeholders to give the petition utmost urgency in order to present the EC as an institution capable of carrying out its mandate of organizing elections in this country.