Eric Ayiah reveals reasons for wearing number 6 jersey

Captain of the Black Starlets, Eric Ayiah, has revealed the reason for opting to wear the number 6 jersey which is very usually with free-scoring forwards.

The 17-year-old has scored three goals at the ongoing FIFA U-17 World Cup being staged in India, with the Black Starlets reaching the quarter-finals of the competition where they are scheduled to face Africa Champions Mali.

But according to the highly rated forward the number 6 shirt reminds him of the day he came this earth as well as Ghana’s independence day.

Ayiah told FIFA.com: “It comes as a surprise to everyone, but I like the number because it’s a reminder of two dates that are important to me: my birthday (6 March 2000) and my country’s independence day (which also happens to be 6 March). I’ve loved the number since I was a child and I’ve never worn any other. I’ve kept it wherever I’ve played.”

Ayiah will hoping to lead Ghana to their third World triumph at the U-17 level having won the competition in 1991 and 1995.

