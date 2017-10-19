Envoy woos Italian investors to Ghana

Business News of Thursday, 19 October 2017

Ghana’s High Commissioner to Italy, Paulina Patience Abayage, has embarked on a four-day working visit to the city of Verona in the northeast of Italy as part of efforts to attract foreign investments to Ghana.

The envoy, during the visit to the Ghanaian communities in that city, accordingly met Verona City authorities, precisely the officials at the Offices of His Worship, the Mayor and Prefect, as well as some potential Italian investors.

A Door-to-Door Consular Service was also carried out by the Consular Staff of the Ghanaian Mission, according to a statement issued by the ambassador.

Ambassador Abayage seized the opportunity to present to her hosts with opportunities available in Ghana for business and investments, including the flagship programmes of One-District, One-Factory, Planting for Food and Jobs, One-Village-One-Dam, among others, through which the Government of Ghana intend to transform the Ghanaian economy, the statement indicated.

She stressed that the existence of the industries would ultimately create job opportunities, particularly, for the Ghanaian youth and further produce materials for consumption, as well as export purposes.



The hosts, on their part, acknowledged that Ghanaians were generally peace-loving and law abiding people.

They, however, disclosed that the major challenges of the group relates to the acquisition of the appropriate documentation, as well as high costs of travels, coupled with the length of time of leaving their jobs to travel to Rome for acquisitions and renewal of passports.