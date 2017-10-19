Corruption in Ghana football a reality not a myth – Ampem Darko

Referees have been hugely blamed for the rot in Ghana football <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508416233_756_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

A member of the Safety and Security Committee of the Ghana Football Association has said corruption in football is real not a myth.

“Corruption in our football is real and our club administrators are not helping matters. Most of them are friends and it is difficult for the governing body to address”, he stressed.

Mr.Darko disclosed this in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ultimate sport show Thursday.

His comment follows an exposé by a referee that club administrators pay them huge sums of money to officiate matches in their favour.

He cited Dr. Paa Kwesi Nduom, owner of Elimina Sharks football club as one who pays huge monies as bribe to referees- an allegation the politician has vehemently denied.

In support, Mr. Ampem Darko said the corruption in football is pervasive and will take divine intervention to curb it.

He called on the management of the GFA to put in place measures to salvage the image of Ghana football.

