Christian Atsu determined to work harder at Newcastle

Sports News of Thursday, 19 October 2017

Source: ghanacrusader.com

2017-10-19

Christian Atsu has netted once and set up another this season for Newcastle <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508412632_193_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Ghanaian international, Christian Atsu, has reiterated the need to keep working hard to help push Newcastle further up the Premier League.

The Magpies sit in the top ten with 11 points from a possible 24 and have been very impressive at the start to life back in the Premier League.

Having suffered a slight injury scare during the international break, the 24-year-old is fully fit and ready to cement his place in the United starting eleven.

He told club’s website: “I was getting treatment during the international break. After some time, I got better and was training with the team. I’m just back.

I’m very happy playing for Newcastle. I want to improve each and every game. I want to score and to assist more. I know my level, so I need to keep working hard and try to help the team.”

Atsu has netted once and set up another this season – featuring in all eight games so far as he forms a major part of Benitez’s side where the wingers are instrumental.

Atsu is determined to carry on giving the fans something to shout about, starting this weekend when Crystal Palace visit St James’ Park.

“We will keep fighting and try to attack teams,” he added. “We have Crystal Palace at home in front of our fans. We’re confident.”