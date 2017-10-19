Christabel Ekeh celebrates 27th birthday

Christabel Ekeh being assisted by her family to cut her birthday cake <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508388780_137_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Budding Ghallywood actress Christabel Ekeh was joined by her family and well-wishers as she celebrated her 27th birthday in a somewhat private ceremony.

The young actress took to her Instagram account and shared adorable photos and video of herself having a thrill time with some family members and friends in what seemed like a living room.

The actress was seen wielding a knife with which she was to cut her velvet cake which was coated with what appeared like vanilla.

In one of the pictures that was posted by the actress, she was quick to caption it, “To God be the Glory”.

The actress was seen dressed in a pink outfit and beaming with smiles, an indication that she was in perfect shape and in a lively mood.

The actress had no makeup on and appeared all natural on her big day. The actress received many goodwill messages from her fans and followers and she took the time to reply some of the birthday wishes that came her way.

Christabel Ekeh is one of Ghana’s fast rising actresses and she has made a name for herself having featured in movies alongside some of the very popular names and faces in the Ghana Movie industry.

