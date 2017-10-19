Bukom Banku thrills fans with new song after public workout

Music of Thursday, 19 October 2017

Boxer Brimah Kamoko popularly known as ‘Bukom Banku’ on Tuesday October 17, 2017 entertained fans who graced the Bukom Boxing Arena with his new song.

The boxer has a mega bout with Bastie Samir at the Bukom Boxing Arena on Saturday October 21, 2017 and as part of activities preceding the fight, the two boxers have been working out at the arena in turns.

Bukom Banku became the center of attraction when he opened his workout session with over hundred fans seated at the gym enjoying his routine workout after observing that of Bastie Samir’s.

The two heavyweight boxers look ready for the bout on Saturday.

Each boxer will take home GHC100,000 from the organizers ‘Box Office Promotions’ after the bout whilst the winner of the fight receives GHC5,000 package from the Mayor of Accra, Nii Adjei Sowah.