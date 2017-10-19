Ben Acheampong intensifies training after injury return

Ben Acheampong is gradually working hard to regain his fitness <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508410827_853_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Zamalek’s new signing Benjamin Acheampong has started intensive training following his come back earlier this week after a one-month injury lay off.

Acheampong torn a muscle in his knee at training in September and was expected to be out of action for two months but he returned to training just after thirty days.

The forward was present at the Cairo International Stadium last week Tuesday and had light sessions with the team. The burly forward started serious practice yesterday as he got integrated to the team for the first time.

Zamalek signed the former Kumasi Asante Kotoko attacker from Dakhleya in June this year despite a tussle with Smuoha who claimed on their website that they have acquired his signature.

Acheampong’s return is a big boost for new manager Nebosja Jovovic who has started building a winsome team to wrestle the title from Al Ahly.

