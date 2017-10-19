Akufo-Addo to inaugurate C’ssion of inquiry for new regions today

President Akufo Addo will today Thursday, October 19, 2017 inaugurate a Commission of Inquiry to kick-start the process of collating views for the creation of the proposed three new regions.

The commission is billed to tour the Volta, Western, Northern and the Brong Ahafo Regions, “to inquire into the need and to make recommendations on all the factors involved in the creation of the new regions.”

Should the Commission be convinced that such a need pertains, it will then recommend the places and issues for a referendum to follow.

The matter will then be referred to the Electoral Commission for a referendum to be held according to the recommendations of the Commission.

Speaking on the process yet-to-begin, President Akufo-Addo said” “As you know, the constitution then says that, now having given a positive response to the request from the President, that the President will go ahead now and establish a commission of inquiry to look into the demand to see that it is reflecting in the responses from the people and also to deal with the ancillary issues that emerge. The boundaries, the name, and all of those matters will be the remit of the commission of inquiry. Once it is established, they will work expeditiously also as you have done.”

The Council of State unanimously approved the proposal to create the new regions after studying petitions on the matter.