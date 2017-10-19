Accra Mall hosts maiden student shopping night

The Accra Mall, Ghana’s most visited shopping centre will be hosting the first ever Student Shopping Night on 28 October 2017.

This night of shopping and entertainment will consist of free giveaways, live DJs, games, and activations.

This event is open to all students in all tertiary institutions, undergraduates, postgraduates, vocational and diploma students over 18 years old.

Students will have to register on www.accramall.com for their discount wristband to gain access to the available discounts on the night.

“Student Shopping Nights are an unmissable retail experience, offering students a night of exclusive discounts & offers from their favourite retailers.

“Tie this in with entertainments, competitions & giveaways, it creates a unique social environment for students to hang out, have fun, and soak up the atmosphere which makes being a student the best years of your life!” said Denise Asare, Marketing Manager of Accra Mall.

The event is being sponsored by Pernod Ricard’s Ballantine’s Whisky and partnered with YFM Ghana and Echo House.