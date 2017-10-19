25 finalists unveiled for 2017 Miss Nigeria Ghana

Entertainment of Thursday, 19 October 2017

Source: tmghlive.com

2017-10-19

Top 25 finalists for the 2017 Miss Nigeria Ghana beauty pageants have been unveiled

Top 25 finalists for the much awaited 2017 Miss Nigeria Ghana beauty pageant have been unveiled to the public. The finalists who represent all the thirty-six states plus one FCT are prepared to battle it out at the main auditorium of the National Theatre, Accra on the 10th of November, 2017.

The contestants include; Elizaphan (Plateau State), Francisca (Anambra State), Angel Sonia (Benue State), Victory (Abia State), Joan Chidinma (Sokoto State), Confidence (Lagos State), Esther Vincent (Rivers State), Precious Chioma Sampson (Ogun State), Beatrice Edet (Cross Rivers State), Ijeoma Perculiar (Imo State), Irene George ( Edo State), Henietta Musa (Kaduna State), Precious Okechukwu (Oyo State), Adaobi Ukeje (Enugu State), Susan Monsurayo Mensah (Osun State), Mirian (Delta State), Esther Akerele (Ondo State), Talatu (Niger State), Bella (Bayelsa State), Rosemond (Kwara State), Chioma Chukwuka (Abuja State), and Georgina (Ekiti State).

The pageant is designed for young Nigerian ladies who are over eighteen (18) years and Ghanaians of half Nigerian parentage. It aimed at organizing these young beauties towards a new order of projecting and defining Nigeria’s diverse socio-cultural heritage to the people in Ghana, thereby fostering a more cordial relationship among Nigerians and Ghanaians via the platform of general entertainment and business promotion that the pageant presents.

“The pageant promotes Nigerian rich cultural dexterity and diversity in Ghana and serves as a more unifying tool for Nigerians and Ghanaians. The winner of the pageant embarks on a one year Community engagement service, the previous 3 winners concentrated on breast cancer awareness campaign targeting all regions of Ghana, in a show of appreciation and a way of giving back to a very accommodating host nation.” Jessica Ogbogu, Communications Director told the media.

The winner according to organizers gets a brand-new car, and over Ghc 30,000 worth of prizes.



The event has the endorsement of the Nigeria High Commission in Ghana.